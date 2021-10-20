Police: Glens Falls man sold meth

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man has been arrested after police said he sold methamphetamine.

Carl Venosa, 36, of South Street, is accused of selling the drug on multiple occasions to undercover officers last month. This was part of an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit, according to a news release.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Venosa on the charge of felony third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was located by Glens Falls Police Officer Zach Tanner and turned over to the Sheriff’s Office for processing.

Venosa was arraigned in Warren County Court and released on his own recognizance pending prosecution.

