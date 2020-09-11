Police: Glens Falls man possessed child pornography on cell phone

GREENFIELD — State police arrested a Glens Falls man on Wednesday for allegedly possessing child pornography.
Edward L. Kelley, 47, is accused of possessing sexual images of children on his cellphone.
Kelley was charged with felony counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child.
He was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and held in Saratoga County Jail on $25,000 bail.
Kelley is due back in Greenfield Town Court on Monday.
