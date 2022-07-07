Police: Glens Falls man issued bad check

GRANVILLE — A Glens Falls man is accused of writing a check with insufficient funds.
State police said Erick J. Talback, 53, wrote a check while knowing he did not have enough money in the account.
Because the value of the check was over $1,000, Talback was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny as well as a misdemeanor of issuing a bad check.
He was issued an appearance ticket and due in Granville Town Court on July 11.
