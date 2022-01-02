Police: Glens Falls man intentionally struck vehicle, causing crash

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man was charged with reckless endangerment, reckless driving and criminal mischief after intentionally rear-ending a vehicle driven by an acquaintance on Friday, police said.

At about 8:30 a.m. Friday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to what was reported as a motor vehicle accident on Highland Avenue near Lower Warren Street.

Police said it was determined that a 2009 GMC operated by Clayton McKinney, 37, of Glens Falls, was northbound on Highland Avenue and began intentionally and repeatedly rear-ending a 2013 Honda CR-V operated by Michael Wolfe, 39, of Queensbury.

The impact caused the Honda to cross into the southbound lane, striking a 2012 Chrysler minivan driven by Matthew Waddilove, 40, of Argyle.

After the collision, McKinney and a passenger in the Honda engaged in a physical altercation, police said.

"Through the investigation it was determined that McKinney and Wolfe were acquaintances and the collision was believed to be a continuation of a prior incident that occurred in Washington County," a news release said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

McKinney was charged with three counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor; two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, a felony; and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

There were no charges filed in regards to the physical altercation between McKinney and the passenger in the Honda.

McKinney was arraigned in the Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance.

This incident was investigated by sheriff's Patrol Officer John Bateholts, who was assisted at the scene by members of the state police.