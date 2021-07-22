Police: Glens Falls man hit 1-year-old son

GLENS FALLS — A local man has been arrested after police said he punched his 1-year-old son in the stomach.
Dayton Cross, 31, of Third Street, has been charged with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
Cross is accused of striking the infant on July 17. The child's mother, 36-year-old Jessica Sullivan, told police that she had gone out of town to the beach with friends on July 15. She returned to the residence she shares with Cross and another person at 5 p.m. on July 17.
She has a camera in her bedroom, where the infant sleeps. When watching the videos on July 18, she said she saw Cross come into the room at about 11:17 p.m. on July 17.
Sullivan told police that she saw Cross slam down the infant and punch him in the abdomen area with a closed first, court documents showed.
The 1-year-old was crying but stopped after being struck, according to Sullivan.
Sullivan, who was downstairs at the time of the incident, said she could identify Cross on the video because he has two tattoos on his arm.
Sullivan said she has never known Cross to do this kind of thing. She called him at work and started yelling.
“Dayton said to me that he was sorry and that he didn’t know what he was thinking.” She said he kept repeating, “I don’t know why I did this,” court records showed.
Police would not state the relationship of Cross to the victim, but a birth announcement ran in The Post-Star on July 18, 2020 saying that the child was born on June 19, 2020 and he was the father.
The 1-year-old was evaluated by a pediatrician at Hudson Falls Headwaters Health Network.
Glens Falls Detective Lt. Seth French said the toddler does not appear to be seriously hurt.
French said more charges are possible.
This latest arrest comes after Tyler Zaugg, also of Glens Falls, is facing charges because, police said, he punched his 7-week-old infant in the chest and stomach with a closed fist on July 4. The boy died from his injuries on July 17.
Zaugg is facing charges of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He may face more charges in the wake of the baby’s death.
