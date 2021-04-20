 Skip to main content
Police: Glens Falls man had sex with victim who was incapable of consent
QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man was arrested Monday on a rape charge.

State police said Merrill G. Carpenter, 30, had sexual intercourse with an adult victim who was incapable of consenting at the time. Carpenter knew the victim, police said.

The incident took place on March 10.

Carpenter was charged with felony third-degree rape.

He was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance.

He is due back in court at a later date.

