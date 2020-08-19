You are the owner of this article.
Police: Glens Falls man had meth
Police: Glens Falls man had meth

FORT EDWARD — State Police arrested a Glens Falls man on Tuesday for allegedly possessing methamphetamine and heroin.

Dominic M. Lafountain, 26, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped in Fort Edward just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday. When speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, police discovered that Lafountain was wanted on an outstanding drug possession warren by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, police said.

Lafountain was taken into custody, and during a search, he was found to be in possession of about 2.3 grams of meth, a quantity of heroin, Suboxone and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

LaFountain was charged with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He also faces several misdemeanor charges, including four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument, criminal use of drug paraphernalia-packaging and criminal use of drug paraphernalia-scales.

He was taken to Washington County Jail, pending arraignment.

