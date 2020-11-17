 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Glens Falls man had metal knuckles
0 comments

Police: Glens Falls man had metal knuckles

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOREAU — A Glens Falls man was arrested Saturday on a weapons charge.

State police stopped a vehicle at around 3:45 p.m. in the town of Moreau. The trooper reported observing signs of drug use while interviewing the people in the car.

After searching the vehicle, police found metal knuckles belonging to 49-year-old Jason B. LaRoe, a passenger.

LaRoe was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon because of a previous weapons conviction.

He is due back in Town Court on Dec. 2 at 9 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News