Police: Glens Falls man had forged inspection sticker

WILTON — A Glens Falls man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly having a forged inspection sticker.

State police stopped Eric Fortuna, 51, on the Northway in Wilton at about 12:45 p.m. During the traffic stop, the trooper noticed an inspection sticker on the vehicle on that appeared to have been printed on computer paper, according to police.

The trooper searched Fortuna and found several glassine envelopes containing heroin and several pills of the anti-seizure drug Clonazepam, police said.

Fortuna was charged with felony possession of a forged instrument and two misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was released and due back in Wilton Town Court on Nov. 17 at 4 p.m.