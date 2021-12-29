Police: Glens Falls man falsely reported robbery

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls resident falsely reported being robbed in the parking lot of Stewart's on Glen Street, police said.

Raymond Bellinger, 42, is charged with submitting a false written statement and falsely reporting an incident that did not occur, both misdemeanor charges.

On Dec. 22 at about 2 p.m., the Glens Falls Police Department took a report of the robbery. Police said that when they arrived on the scene, Bellinger stated that there were three individuals who approached him in the parking lot and demanded money from him.

He told police that the money had been taken from him.

Detective Lt. Seth French said that police took the report and searched for suspects, but did not find any.

Two days later, police followed up with Bellinger, who admitted that the initial story was not true. Police said that Bellinger stated he willingly gave money to someone and they had not fulfilled their obligation to him.

It was for that reason that he made up the report, according to French.

French said that the Glens Falls Police Department had received calls of concern from the public about a potential threat to public safety. Because the incident was falsely reported, French stated that there is no threat to the public as a result of this incident.

