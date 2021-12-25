Police: Glens Falls man falsely claimed tractor was stolen

PITTSTOWN — A Glens Falls man has been arrested after police said he falsely claimed his tractor had been stolen.

Michael LePage, 53, is accused of making a report to state police in August 2019 that his John Deere tractor had been stolen off his property in Pittstown. Troopers investigated but were unable to recover the tractor. LePage filed an insurance claim reporting that the tractor had been stolen and the case was closed, according to a news release.

In August 2021, police received information that the tractor had not been stolen. The investigation determined that an associate of LePage’s, who had purchased the tractor and paid for the equipment, asked for it back when the two went their separate ways. The tractor was dropped off at a property in Poestenkill as requested, police said.

LePage was charged with felony fourth-degree insurance fraud and misdemeanor making a false written statement. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Pittstown Town Court on Jan. 22.

