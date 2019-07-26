{{featured_button_text}}

An 18-year-old Glens Falls man faces three rape charges for allegedly having sex with a victim younger than the age of 15.

State Police in Queensbury on July 11 received a report of a sexual relationship between the two parties. The investigation revealed that sexual intercourse occurred in three separate locations — two in Lake George and one in Moreau.

The 18-year-old was charged on Tuesday with three felony counts of second-degree rape and three misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The teenager is not accused of forcing the victim to have sex, but the charges were brought because the person was too young to consent to sexual relations.

Police did not release the suspect’s name. State Police has a policy to withhold names and other identifying information of suspects younger than the age of 19, according to Trooper Kerra Burns, police spokeswoman.

Outside of a few exceptions, defendants younger than the age of 19 who face either felony or misdemeanor charges are eligible for youthful offender status.

The 18-year-old suspect was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and remanded to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.

