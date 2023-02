GLENS FALLS — Officers arrested a Glens Falls man on a driving while intoxicated charge after police said he ran a red light on Sunday.

Dylan Carter, 18, was driving a Volkswagen Jetta at around 1 a.m. when he was stopped after police said he passed through a red light on Hudson Avenue. He had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.10%.

Carter also had a suspended New York state license and was arrested, booked, processed and released to appear in Glens Falls City Court on a later date.