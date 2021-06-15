Police: Glens Falls man distributed intimate photos without person's permission

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man is facing additional charges after police said he distributed intimate photos of a person.

Timothy A. Webb, 51, had been arrested on Nov. 11, 2019 on two misdemeanor counts of unlawful publication of an intimate image and a violation of second-degree harassment. Police said he disseminated intimate photos of the victim without their knowledge or permission.

He was also ordered to stay away from the victim. He is due back in court on these charges on Nov. 18.

After consulting with the Warren County District Attorney’s Office, police determined that additional charges were warranted. He was charged on Friday with misdemeanors of second-degree aggravated harassment, three counts of third-degree coercion and fourth-degree stalking.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Queensbury Town Court on June 28.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.