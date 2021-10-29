 Skip to main content
Police: Glens Falls man displayed knife at Target

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man was arrested on Thursday after police said he waved a pocket knife at a person in Target.

State police were called to the store at Aviation Mall at about 2 p.m. for a report of a man with a knife. A preliminary investigation determined that another shopper confronted 30-year-old Jeramee Tucker after hearing him be verbally disruptive within the store, police said.

Tucker refused to comply and allegedly displayed the knife.

Tucker was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, misdemeanor second-degree harassment and a violation of harassment.

