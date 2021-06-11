Police: Glens Falls man choked juvenile during domestic incident

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man was arrested on Thursday after police said he punched and choked a person.

Police responded to a domestic incident on Kenworthy Avenue just before 11 p.m.

Detective Lt. Seth French said Noah L. St. Louis, 20, is accused of striking a juvenile. Police would not state the relationship of Louis to the victim, only that they are both resided at the address.

The victim did not have to be taken to the hospital.

St. Louis was charged second-degree strangulation, first-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child and a violation of harassment.

He was held pending arraignment.

