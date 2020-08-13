Police: Glens Falls man arrested for driving stolen vehicle

MOREAU — A Glens Falls man was arrested Thursday for driving a stolen vehicle on the Northway, according to State Police.
Austin J. Demarest, 24, was stopped by State Police on the Northway in Moreau shortly after midnight in a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Glens Falls hours earlier.
Demarest was also found to be in possession of a glass pipe containing cocaine residue.
He was charged with possession of stolen property, a felony, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Demarest is due back in Moreau Town Court on Aug. 26.
