Police: Glens Falls man arrested for driving stolen vehicle

MOREAU — A Glens Falls man was arrested Thursday for driving a stolen vehicle on the Northway, according to State Police.

Austin J. Demarest, 24, was stopped by State Police on the Northway in Moreau shortly after midnight in a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Glens Falls hours earlier.

Demarest was also found to be in possession of a glass pipe containing cocaine residue.

He was charged with possession of stolen property, a felony, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

Demarest is due back in Moreau Town Court on Aug. 26.