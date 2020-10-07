Police: Glens Falls contractor accepted money for job and did not perform work

QUEENSBURY — Police arrested a Glens Falls contractor on Monday for allegedly accepting money for a job and not performing the work.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Sept. 14 that a homeowner had hired 59-year-old Danny R. Brown, of D & C Masonry at 30 Morgan Ave., to repair a chimney.

The agreement was made on June 20 and the $11,000 job was to start one week later, according to a news release.

The homeowner gave Brown a $6,000 check as a down payment on the work. Brown cashed that check on June 22. He did no work and all attempts by the homeowner to contact Brown went unanswered, police said.

Brown was arrested on a warrant and charged with one count of felony third-degree grand larceny.

He was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and sent to Warren County Jail without bail because he has two prior felony convictions.