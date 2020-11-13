Police: Georgia man possessed crack, heroin

WILTON — A Georgia man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly possessing crack cocaine and heroin during a trafifc stop.

Walter O. Rivers, 47, of Newnan, was stopped on the Northway in the town of Wilton at about 1:15 p.m. The trooper observed signs of drug use when interviewing Rivers.

A search found several plastic bags containing crack cocaine, several glassine envelopes containing heroin, more than 2 ounces of marijuana and a digital scale, police said.

Rivers was charged with felony counts of third-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanors of criminal possession of marijuana, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

He was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear in Saratoga County Court on Tuesday at 4 p.m.