Police: Gansevoort woman sold heroin, fentanyl
Police: Gansevoort woman sold heroin, fentanyl

Gina M. Battista

Battista

 Provided photo

GANSEVOORT — Police arrested a Gansevoort woman on Monday for allegedly distributing quantities of heroin and fentanyl throughout Saratoga County.

Gina M. Battista, 29, was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release.

Battista was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released to pre-trial services.

The arrest came after a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit.

