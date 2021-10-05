Police: Gansevoort woman sold heroin, fentanyl

GANSEVOORT — Police arrested a Gansevoort woman on Monday for allegedly distributing quantities of heroin and fentanyl throughout Saratoga County.
Gina M. Battista, 29, was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release.
Battista was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released to pre-trial services.
The arrest came after a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit.
