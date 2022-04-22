Police: Gansevoort woman drove drunk with child in vehicle

SCHUYLERVILLE — A Gansevoort woman was arrested on Wednesday after police said she drove while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle.

State police stopped 40-year-old Elisha L. Novak for a traffic violation as she traveled on Broad Street in Schuylerville just before 11 p.m. While speaking with Novak, the trooper could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath and observed signs of impairment, according to a news release.

Novak failed roadside sobriety tests and was taken into custody. At the police station, she provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.17% —more than twice the legal limit for intoxication.

Novak was charged with felony DWI-Leandra’s Law and DWI-previous conviction. She is due in Saratoga Town Court on May 17.

