Police: Gansevoort sex offender failed to register

GANSEVOORT — A Gansevoort sex offender was arrested on Thursday after police said he failed to notify authorities of his change of address within the required 10 days.

Jeffery R. Stone, 54, was charged with a felony count of failure to register. He turned himself in to the Paul E. Lent Public Safety Building in Ballston Spa.

Stone was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in Wilton Town Court at a later date.

Stone is classified as a Level 2 sex offender, which means he is at the second-highest risk of reoffending.

He was sentenced to 1 ½ to 3 years in prison in St. Lawrence County after he was convicted of third-degree rape. Stone was arrested after police said he had sex with a 15-year-old girl, according to the sex offender database.

