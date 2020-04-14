You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police: Gansevoort man violated protection order
0 comments

Police: Gansevoort man violated protection order

{{featured_button_text}}
State Police logo

SCHUYLERVILLE — State Police arrested a Gansevoort man on Monday for allegedly violating an order of protection.

Travis R. Austin, 34, is accused of showing up at the victim’s home in violation of an active stay away order of protection, police said.

Austin was arrested at the scene. He was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt and issue an appearance ticket for Saratoga Town Court on June 2.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News