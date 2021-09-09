Police: Gansevoort man violated protection order

GANSEVOORT — A Gansevoort man is facing multiple charges for allegedly violating an order of protection.

Jonathan J. Maye, 29, was arrested Tuesday after state police responded to a domestic dispute at residence in the late afternoon.

When police arrived on scene, they located Maye at the home of a victim with a stay away order of protection, according to a news release.

Maye also attempted to stop the victim from calling police.

He was taken into custody at the scene and charged with felony criminal contempt. He was also charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief as well as harassment, a violation.

Maye was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released to pretrial services. He his due back in court on Sept. 14.