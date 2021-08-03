 Skip to main content
Police: Gansevoort man violated protection order
GREENWICH — A local man was arrested on Sunday after police said he violated an order of protection.

State police said they obtained information that Devin J. Hayes, 24, was at the victim’s residence in Greenwich in violation of the order. Troopers found him at the property and he was arrested without incident.

Hayes was charged with felony aggravated family offense and misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

