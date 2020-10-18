Police: Gansevoort man possessed property stolen from vehicles

WILTON — A Gansevoort man who has served seven prison sentences was arrested on Thursday for allegedly possessing property stolen from several vehicles.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint about property stolen from a vehicle on Kempton Place in the town of Wilton. Upon investigation, police discovered that John L. Jarvis, 57, was in possession of the property taken from this vehicle and several other ones, according to a news release.

Jarvis was charged with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail without bail.

Jarvis is on post-release supervision for a previous crime, so New York State Parole was notified of his arrest.

Jarvis has a lengthy criminal record with seven burglary and theft-related sentences dating back to 1984. He was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison in 2017 on a charge of felony fourth-degree grand larceny. He was released this past June, according to the state inmate database.

Jarvis was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in 2010 for criminal possession of stolen property. He was released in early 2015.

He also served 1 1/3 to 3 years for criminal possession of stolen property from 2004 to 2006. Jarvis was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in 1995 for burglary. He was released to parole in 2004.