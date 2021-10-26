Police: Gansevoort man pointed loaded rifle at three people

GREENFIELD — A Gansevoort man is facing charges after police said he pointed a loaded rifle at three people.

State police said three people were leaving a parcel of land that they were hunting on in Greenfield Center.

Hans R. Pfiitze, 54, is accused of approaching them and threatening them with the firearm, telling them to get off his property.

One of the victims that Pfiitze allegedly threatened was a child.

Pfiitze was charged with misdemeanors of second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

