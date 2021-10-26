 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Gansevoort man pointed loaded rifle at three people

GREENFIELD — A Gansevoort man is facing charges after police said he pointed a loaded rifle at three people.

State police said three people were leaving a parcel of land that they were hunting on in Greenfield Center.

Hans R. Pfiitze, 54, is accused of approaching them and threatening them with the firearm, telling them to get off his property.

One of the victims that Pfiitze allegedly threatened was a child.

Pfiitze was charged with misdemeanors of second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Top Senate Dems insist they'll get a budget deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News