Police: Gansevoort man involved in dispute, charged with burglary

GANSEVOORT — State police arrested a Gansevoort man following a call for a domestic dispute early Sunday morning.

Austin S. Griffith, 29, is charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief, both felonies, petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation.

Police were called to a Gansevoort residence at approximately 4:42 a.m.

While involved in an argument with the victim of the domestic dispute, Griffith ripped the sideview mirrors off the victim's car and damaged a mailbox, police said.

Griffith left the scene prior to the arrival of police.

Police said troopers patrolled the area in an attempt to locate Griffith, and at 7:06 a.m. received a call for a burglary in progress at a residence that was a short distance away.

The homeowners had retreated to a master bathroom and called police after Griffith opened their bedroom door, waking them up, according to police. It was later determined that the burglar was Griffith, who again fled the scene, police said.

Police said Griffith had entered and stolen property from the residence.

Griffith was located a short time later when he returned to the residence where the earlier dispute took place, police said.

He was transported to the state police station in Wilton where he was processed. He was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and held in Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond. He is due back in court on a later date.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.