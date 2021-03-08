 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Gansevoort man drove drunk and without a license
0 comments

Police: Gansevoort man drove drunk and without a license

{{featured_button_text}}
Ryan K. Score

Score

 Provided photo

WILTON — A Gansevoort man was arrested on Saturday after police said he drove drunk and without a license.

Ryan K. Score, 32, was pulled over for speeding on Ballard Road in the town of Wilton just after 9 p.m., according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Score was charged with felony counts of aggravated DWI, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or greater and aggravated unlicensed operation, as well as a violation of speeding.

He was released on appearance tickets and is due in Wilton Town Court at a later date.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian army marks International Women's Day with parachute jump

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News