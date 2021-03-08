Police: Gansevoort man drove drunk and without a license

WILTON — A Gansevoort man was arrested on Saturday after police said he drove drunk and without a license.

Ryan K. Score, 32, was pulled over for speeding on Ballard Road in the town of Wilton just after 9 p.m., according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Score was charged with felony counts of aggravated DWI, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or greater and aggravated unlicensed operation, as well as a violation of speeding.

He was released on appearance tickets and is due in Wilton Town Court at a later date.

