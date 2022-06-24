 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Gansevoort contractor took money and failed to complete job

  • 0

QUEENSBURY — A Gansevoort contractor was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly taking money and not completing a job.

State police said Edward T. Hazelton, 42, collected a deposit of $17,000 for supplies and labor for a contracting job in Queensbury. The victim contacted police on March 25 after Hazelton did not complete the work and failed to return the collected money.

Hazelton turned himself in to the state police Queensbury station. He was charged with a felony count of third-degree grand larceny. Hazelton was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Queensbury Town Court on July 11.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tears of rage, joy as Roe v Wade overturned

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News