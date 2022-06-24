Police: Gansevoort contractor took money and failed to complete job

QUEENSBURY — A Gansevoort contractor was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly taking money and not completing a job.

State police said Edward T. Hazelton, 42, collected a deposit of $17,000 for supplies and labor for a contracting job in Queensbury. The victim contacted police on March 25 after Hazelton did not complete the work and failed to return the collected money.

Hazelton turned himself in to the state police Queensbury station. He was charged with a felony count of third-degree grand larceny. Hazelton was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Queensbury Town Court on July 11.

