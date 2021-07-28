 Skip to main content
Police: Four minors charged in Greenfield burglary
GREENFIELD — Four minors have been charged in connection with a burglary at the Town Historical Society.

The alleged thefts happened around July 8, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated.

A riding lawn mower, two event tents and tools were stolen, police said.

The property has since been recovered.

Two juveniles were charged with criminal trespass, a misdemeanor. Two others were charged with felony burglary, according to a news release.  

The juveniles, who were between the ages of 12 and 17, were referred to the Saratoga County Probation Department for further action.

