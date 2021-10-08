Police: Fort Edward woman falsely accept welfare benefits

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward woman is facing felony charges after an investigation found she accepted welfare benefits she was not entitled to.

Susan E. Rivers, 42, was arrested Thursday, following a joint investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Washington County Department of Social Services.

The investigation determined Rivers intentionally failed to report information that resulted in her collecting benefits she was not entitled to.

Rivers was charged with felony grand larceny and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, according to police.

She was released and is set to appear in Fort Edward Town Court at a later date.