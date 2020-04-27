Police: Fort Edward woman drove drunk with 5-year-old child in vehicle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GRANVILLE — A Fort Edward woman was arrested Sunday for allegedly crashing her car while intoxicated and with a child in the vehicle.

Washington County sheriff’s deputies responded to the town of Granville at about 2 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a vehicle driving off the roadway. The caller told dispatchers that a white Kia traveling south on state Route 22 had gone off the roadway and struck several signs at the intersection of Route 22 and County Route 17.

The car continued traveling south with extensive damage to the front end, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies located the vehicle on Woodell Road.

The driver, 32-year-old Patricia R. Foster of Hillview Avenue, appeared to be intoxicated and failed several field sobriety tests, according to police. She refused to submit to a breath test.

Deputies also found that there was a 5-year-old child in the car. Neither Foster nor the child was injured in the accident and the child was picked up by a family member at the location, according to a police.