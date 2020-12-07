Police: Fort Edward woman assaulted a child younger than 7

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward woman was arrested on Monday after police said she assaulted a child that was in her care.

Holly N. Riley, 35, of 2 Third Ave., is accused of intentionally causing physical injury to a child younger than 7 years old, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on Nov. 28. The arrest came after a joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Department of Child Protective Services.

Police did not disclose the relationship of Riley to the child.

Riley was charged with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child. She was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on her own recognizance.

