You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police: Fort Edward sex offender arrested for not reporting address change
0 comments

Police: Fort Edward sex offender arrested for not reporting address change

{{featured_button_text}}
Levi J.S. Tripp

Levi J.S. Tripp 

A Fort Edward man was arrested last week for failing to report an address change as a sex offender, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. 

Levi J.S. Tripp, 38, is facing felony charges following a June 17 arrest at the Warren County Jail for failing to update his address with authorities. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant, police said.

This is the second time Tripp has failed to update his address when moving, according to police.

Tripp was arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court and was remanded to Warren County jail to face further proceedings. 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News