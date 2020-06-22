Police: Fort Edward sex offender arrested for not reporting address change

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Fort Edward man was arrested last week for failing to report an address change as a sex offender, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

Levi J.S. Tripp, 38, is facing felony charges following a June 17 arrest at the Warren County Jail for failing to update his address with authorities. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant, police said.

This is the second time Tripp has failed to update his address when moving, according to police.

Tripp was arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court and was remanded to Warren County jail to face further proceedings.

