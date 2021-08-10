 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Fort Edward parolee had child pornography
0 comments

Police: Fort Edward parolee had child pornography

{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — State police arrested a Fort Edward man on Friday for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Police said Paul R. Wilson, 34, had the pornography on a laptop computer.

Parole officers contacted state police because Wilson violated the terms of his release by possessing the pornography or even having a laptop computer, police said.

Wilson was charged with felony possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Wilson was sentenced in October 2017 in Warren County Court to 18 months in state prison. He was one of 12 men arrested in a multi-agency undercover investigation. Police lured the men online and arrested them after they came to Queensbury for what they thought was a meeting with underage girls.

Wilson was released in January 2020.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Kids can be safe in school with masks

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Paul R. Wilson

Paul R. Wilson

Wilson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News