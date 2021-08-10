Police: Fort Edward parolee had child pornography

FORT EDWARD — State police arrested a Fort Edward man on Friday for allegedly possessing child pornography.
Police said Paul R. Wilson, 34, had the pornography on a laptop computer.
Parole officers contacted state police because Wilson violated the terms of his release by possessing the pornography or even having a laptop computer, police said.
Wilson was charged with felony possessing a sexual performance by a child.
Wilson was sentenced in October 2017 in Warren County Court to 18 months in state prison. He was one of 12 men arrested in a multi-agency undercover investigation. Police lured the men online and arrested them after they came to Queensbury for what they thought was a meeting with underage girls.
Wilson was released in January 2020.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
