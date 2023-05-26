Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man is facing multiple sexual abuse charges for two separate incidents including one involving a child younger than 13 years old.

Robert Keech, 69, is accused of restraining a child younger than 13 years old and trying to have sexual contact with the person, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Keech was charged with two felony counts of first-degree attempted sex abuse and misdemeanors of unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawfully dealing with a child.

In a second incident, Keech allegedly forced himself onto a victim that he had invited into his apartment, police said. He was charged with felony first-degree criminal sex act and misdemeanor forcible touching for that incident.

Keech is set to be arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court. He will be held pending arraignment due to previous convictions. Keech is supervised by New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Keech has a criminal record with three separate convictions dating back to 1979 for second-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree assault, first-degree attempted robbery and third-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon, according to the state inmate database.

Anyone with information about Keech is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Investigations Unit at 518-746-2475.