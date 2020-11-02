 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Fort Edward man threatened victim with bar stool
0 comments

Police: Fort Edward man threatened victim with bar stool

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KINGSBURY — State police arrested a Fort Edward man on Sunday for allegedly threatening a person with a bar stool.

George F. Gray, 48, is accused of kicking in the victim’s front door and using the stool from the kitchen to make threats, according to police.

The domestic incident occurred at 1:40 a.m. in Kingsbury.

Gray was charged with felony second-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor third-degree menacing.

He was transported to Washington County Jail pending arraignment.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News