Police: Fort Edward man threatened victim with bar stool

KINGSBURY — State police arrested a Fort Edward man on Sunday for allegedly threatening a person with a bar stool.
George F. Gray, 48, is accused of kicking in the victim’s front door and using the stool from the kitchen to make threats, according to police.
The domestic incident occurred at 1:40 a.m. in Kingsbury.
Gray was charged with felony second-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor third-degree menacing.
He was transported to Washington County Jail pending arraignment.
