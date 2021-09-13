Police: Fort Edward man posted intimate picture online without person's consent

FORT EDWARD — A local man was arrested Friday because, police said, he posted intimate photos of another person on the internet.
State police said Austin C. Miller, 25, posted the images without the person’s knowledge or consent. The alleged incident took place on Aug. 4.
Miller was charged with misdemeanor unlawful publication of an intimate image.
He turned himself in at the Wilton state police station and was released on an appearance ticket. Miller is due in Moreau Town Court on Sept. 22 at 9 a.m.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
