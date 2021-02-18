Police: Fort Edward man possessed crack cocaine

QUEENSBURY — A Fort Edward man was arrested last week after police said he possessed crack cocaine.
Support Local Journalism
Tanner L. Cormie, 35, of Shady Pines Park, was pulled over on Dixon Road on Feb. 12 for a traffic infraction. During the investigation, police officers seized over 2.5 grams of crack cocaine, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Cormie was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Queensbury Town Court at a later date.
Patrol officers Kevin Yandon and Jeremy Coon investigated the case.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.