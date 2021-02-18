 Skip to main content
Police: Fort Edward man possessed crack cocaine
Police: Fort Edward man possessed crack cocaine

QUEENSBURY — A Fort Edward man was arrested last week after police said he possessed crack cocaine.

Tanner L. Cormie, 35, of Shady Pines Park, was pulled over on Dixon Road on Feb. 12 for a traffic infraction. During the investigation, police officers seized over 2.5 grams of crack cocaine, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Cormie was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Queensbury Town Court at a later date.

Patrol officers Kevin Yandon and Jeremy Coon investigated the case.

Tanner L. Cormie

Cormie

 Provided photo
