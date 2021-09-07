Police: Fort Edward man pinned down victim during domestic incident

LAKE GEORGE — A Fort Edward man was arrested on Friday after police said he pinned down a victim during a domestic incident.

State police responded to the Whippoorwill Motel and Campsites in the town of Lake George at about 8:40 p.m. on Friday. Police said Lyndon L. Tatsey, 52, was in violation of an order of protection, according to a news release.

He is also accused of possessing a glass smoking pipe containing cocaine and an envelope containing a driver’s license and cash that had been stolen from the victim, police said.

Tatsey was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt, two misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and a violation of harassment.

He was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due in Lake George Town Court on Thursday.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.