Police: Fort Edward man pinned down victim during domestic incident
Police: Fort Edward man pinned down victim during domestic incident

LAKE GEORGE — A Fort Edward man was arrested on Friday after police said he pinned down a victim during a domestic incident.

State police responded to the Whippoorwill Motel and Campsites in the town of Lake George at about 8:40 p.m. on Friday. Police said Lyndon L. Tatsey, 52, was in violation of an order of protection, according to a news release.

He is also accused of possessing a glass smoking pipe containing cocaine and an envelope containing a driver’s license and cash that had been stolen from the victim, police said.

Tatsey was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt, two misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and a violation of harassment.

He was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due in Lake George Town Court on Thursday.

