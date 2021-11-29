Police: Fort Edward man had child pornography

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man was arrested last week on child pornography charges.

Police said Todd Cleavland, 32, possessed and shared images consistent with child sexual exploitation via the internet. His arrest followed an investigation stemming from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to a news release.

Cleavland was charged on Nov. 23 with felony counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Moreau Town Court on Dec. 8.

The Troop G Computer Crimes Unit and Homeland Security Investigations assisted in the case.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.