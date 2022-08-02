Police: Fort Edward man fired gun at vehicle behind him after crash

STONY CREEK — A Fort Edward man was arrested on Sunday after police said he fired a gun at another vehicle after a Saturday night motor vehicle crash.

On Saturday at 8:07 p.m., state police responded to reports of a man with a long gun on Hadley Road in the Warren County town of Stony Creek.

Police determined Shaun Newton, 43, crashed his vehicle and proceeded to get out and fire a gun in the direction of a vehicle that had been behind him, police said in a news release.

A female passenger in Newton's car was left with non-life threatening injuries to her left hand, police said. There were no other injuries.

Newton was charged with felony counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and a misdemeanor of second-degree menacing.

He was processed by state police in Queensbury and taken to Warren County Jail awaiting arraignment.