Police: Fort Edward man faces child sex abuse charges
FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man is facing a child sexual abuse charge after police said he had sexual contact with a minor several years ago.

Jason A. Collins, 46, was arrested by officers from the Fort Edward Police Department on Thursday after an investigation into allegations he had sexual contact with a child under 11 on several occasions, police said.

The alleged incidents took place several years ago.

Collins has been charged with criminal sexual act and disseminating indecent material to a minor, both felonies. 

Fort Edward Police were assisted in the investigation by New York State Police, Washington County District Attorney’s Office and staff from the Warren-Washington Child Advocacy Resource and Education Center.

Collins was arraigned in Fort Edward Village Court and sent to the Washington County Jail. 

