Police: Fort Edward man drove under influence of drugs, caused crash

GRANVILLE — A Fort Edward man was arrested on Sunday after police said he drove under the influence of drugs and caused a crash.

Christopher J. Lacroix was driving east on county Route 17 in Granville at about 3:10 p.m. when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of state Route 40, police reported. He collided with a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Alicia Russell, who was traveling south on state Route 40, according to police.

A passenger in Russell's car was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Lacroix was charged with misdemeanor driving while ability impaired by drugs. He was evaluated by a drug recognition expert. Police did not say what drug or drugs Lacroix had used.

Lacroix was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Granville Town Court on June 21.

