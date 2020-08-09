You have permission to edit this article.
Police: Fort Edward man charged with assault
Police: Fort Edward man charged with assault

Aaron C. Licis

Licis

WILTON — A Fort Edward man is facing assault charges after allegedly striking a person with a baseball bat.

Aaron C. Licis, 36, was arrested after police responded to a disturbance call shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday at a residence located on Northern Pines Road in the town of Wilton, according to a news released from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

Licis is accused of smashing several windows at the residence, and then throwing the bat at another person.

According to police, the bat struck the person in the leg, resulting in injury.

Licis has been charged with felony assault as well a criminal mischief, a misdemeanor. 

He was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and released pending further action. 

