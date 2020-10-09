Police: Fort Edward man brought heroin into jail

BALLSTON SPA — A Fort Edward man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly bringing a quantity of heroin into jail.

Police said Matthew T. Harrington, 25, of 240 White Birch Estates, brought heroin into Saratoga County Jail, when he was been booked on an unrelated charge, according to a news release.

Harrington was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband. He was sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail of $200 cash, $200 secured bond or $500 unsecured bond.

Harrington was already facing five felony and one misdemeanor drug possession charges after a vehicle he was a passenger in was stopped on the Northway in Queensbury on July 30.

He allegedly had a glass pipe containing methamphetamine residue.

Police searched him at the station and found about 20 grams of methamphetamine and about 9 grams of heroin.