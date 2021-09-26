Police: Fort Edward man assaulted woman with phone

MOREAU — A Fort Edward man was arrested on Saturday after police said he assaulted a woman with a phone.

Police responded to a domestic incident call at the Sun Haven Motel in the town of Moreau. Ivan E. Joy, 53, allegedly took the phone from the victim when she tried to call 911 and struck her with it. The woman was injured, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Joy is also accused of violating an order of protection.

Joy was charged with felony counts of aggravated family offense and first-degree criminal contempt and misdemeanors of third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

He was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and sent without bail to Saratoga County Jail.

