Police: Fort Edward man arrested after driving wrong way on Northway

MOREAU — A 25-year-old Fort Edward man was arrested on a charge of aggravated DWI after police said they caught him driving the wrong way on the Northway.

Dylan J. Lyon was pulled over by State Police in Moreau for traveling south in the northbound lane just before 6 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Police said they could smell alcohol while talking to Lyon, and they conducted a roadside sobriety test, which he refused to complete.

Lyon was subsequently arrested and transported to the state police station in Wilton, where police said his blood alcohol level measured 0.24%, three times over the 0.08% threshold for DWI, police said.

Lyon is scheduled to return to Moreau Town Court on April 20.