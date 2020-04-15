You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police: Fort Edward couple gave minors alcohol in home
0 comments

Police: Fort Edward couple gave minors alcohol in home

{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward couple was arrested Tuesday for allegedly allowing minors under the age of 17 to consume alcohol in their home.

State Police charged 47-year-old Robert G. Devito and 50-year-old Elizabeth M. Devito with two misdemeanor counts each of endangering the welfare of a child.

Both were issued an appearance ticket and are due back in Town Court on May 26 at 1 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News