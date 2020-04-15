Police: Fort Edward couple gave minors alcohol in home

-
FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward couple was arrested Tuesday for allegedly allowing minors under the age of 17 to consume alcohol in their home.
State Police charged 47-year-old Robert G. Devito and 50-year-old Elizabeth M. Devito with two misdemeanor counts each of endangering the welfare of a child.
Both were issued an appearance ticket and are due back in Town Court on May 26 at 1 p.m.
